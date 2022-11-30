Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-29-22)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 20:00:19-05

Kentucky football can expect a few changes this off-season. Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello is out after one year, along with Running Backs/Special Teams Coach John Settle.

Two wide receivers have made their transfer portal announcements. Head football Coach Mark Stoops is not yet ready to give specific comments on the departures, but he does speak optimistically about what lies ahead for the program.

Former Wildcat Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returned to Lexington to help raise awareness of his stuttering foundation, Change & Impact: Voices for Stuttering.

We have our last Tailgates with Tarullo of the season.

