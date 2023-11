Kentucky Basketball put on a clinic while upsetting (8) Miami in Rupp Arena on Tuesday. The Voice of the Wildcats Tom Leach joins us to talk all about it.

SEC Volleyball Champion Azhani Tealer stops by to preview the Thursday night first-round match.

