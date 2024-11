The Kentucky Football team will finish their season in Kroger Field tomorrow, taking on the Louisville Cardinals. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer have all the details on Cats vs. Cards as true freshman Cutter Boley gets the start in the Battle for the Governor's Cup.

