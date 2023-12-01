Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-30-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 10:58 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Mitch Barnhart gives fall athletics update (11-30-23)
Major projects on track (11-30-23)
Kentucky Baseball schedule is out (11-30-23)
Kentucky Volleyball ROCKS (11-30-23)

The University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart joins us from Dallas as he attends the College Football Playoff Committee meetings. Barnhart exclusively talks to BBN Tonight about fall sports and renovations around the athletics department.

Kentucky Baseball released its schedule for the 2024 season.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

