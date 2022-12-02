BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-1-22)

Head baseball coach Nick Mingione joins us to help unveil the 2023 schedule and what we can expect from the team this year.

Eli Gehn talks to the two-time all-SEC first-team honoree, Derek Bryant after he was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. Bryant was the first African-American baseball player at UK starting

in 1970.

In football, Kavosiey Smoke and Rashaan Lweis enter the transfer portal, and Jalen Geiger is honored for his community service.

The Wildcats Gymnastics team has shared their full schedule as well.

