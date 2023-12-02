Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-1-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 20:00:06-05
Cats back in action Saturday (12-1-23)
Former Wildcat Johnny Cox returns to Rupp (12-1-23)
Women's basketball pulls of the W (12-1-23)

The Kentucky Men's basketball team is back in action Saturday afternoon, and there's buzz freshman big man Aaron Bradshaw could come back to the court. We'll catch up with Adou Thiero and Rob Dillingham.

Kentucky Volleyball keeps dancing, Maggie Davis talks post-Wofford win with Azhani Tealer and Elise Goetzinger.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

