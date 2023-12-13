Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-12-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Good news for Kentucky men's basketball's big man Ugonna Onyenso may be on the horizon! Head coach John Calipari shared on his coaches' show Big Blue Nation could see Ugo in the CBS Sports Classic this weekend!

Kentucky's Club Rugby team is still celebrating its national title win against the Louisville Cardinals! Senior president Jacob Koets and Joe Kenough join BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton in the studio.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

