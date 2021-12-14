BBN Tonight full episode 12-13-21

Maggie Davis and Anna Tarullo break down Kentucky basketball's loss to Notre Dame, the women's team's loss to Louisville and a big weekend for UK track.

Davion Mintz sits down with Curtis Burch for the "Behind Kentucky Basketball" podcast. We have a preview of their conversation!

Then, Tom Leach joins the show. The voice of the Wildcats breaks down what went right for the Cats on Saturday night (hint: Oscar Tshiebwe), and what went wrong... Plus, the latest with UK football heading into the bowl game, including the roster managements surrounding National Signing Day, the transfer portal, and extra eligibility from the NCAA. What is Will Levis going to do!?

We also have more information about our Kentucky United for Tornado Relief telethon, partnering with UK Athletics. Please join us this Tuesday, Dec. 14th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. to raise money for our fellow Kentuckians. All of your donations will be matched by UK Athletics, and 100% of the proceeds will go toward the American Red Cross and its efforts in western Kentucky.