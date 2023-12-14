BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-13-23)

Kentucky basketball veteran Jack "Goose" Givens joins us in the studio to preview no. 9 North Carolina vs. no. 14 Kentucky.

The newest athletic facility was dedicated to Jim Green, the first African-American student-athlete to graduate from Kentucky and win SEC and NCAA Championships. The 20 million dollar indoor Track and field facility features Green, plenty of SEC/NCAA Champions, Olympians, the 2022 Bowerman award winner Abby Steiner, and finalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Kendra Harrison.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.