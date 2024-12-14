Watch Now
BBN Tonight: full episode 12-13-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
Jack GOOSE Givens joins Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis in the studio to preview Kentucky basketball's upcoming game against Louisville. Hear from the new head coaches, Mark Pope and Pat Kelsey.

Plus, this Kentucky roster is leaning on an experience they shared this summer to shape their viewpoint on the Cats vs. Cards rivalry. Koby Brea and Andrew Carr weigh in... with help from Nate Sestina!

We're also previewing this Saturday's Elite Eight showdown between Kentucky volleyball and Pittsburgh.

