BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-14-22)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 20:00:17-05
Adanna Rollins wraps up the Volleyball season (12-14-22)
Mike Leach's impact (12-14-22)
Strength & Conditioning with Brady Welsh (12-14-22)
Softball schedule reveal coming! (12-14-22)

Kentucky volleyball had four players named to the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American teams and Adanna Rollins is one of them. She joins us in studio to wrap up the volleyball team's season.

We continue to honor Mike Leach's memory by talking to Hal Mumme and former quarterback Tim Couch.

We check in with Chris Livingston and Brady Welsh on the men's basketball team.

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community