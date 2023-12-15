Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-14-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Bruiser Flint previews UK vs. UNC (12-14-23)
2024 Kentucky Football schedule talk! (12-14-23)
Celebrating 50 years of WBB: Mickie DeMoss (12-14-23)
See you in Catlanta, BBN! (12-14-23)

Kentucky men's basketball's associate to the head coach Bruiser Flint spoke Thursday morning ahead of the Wildcats facing North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic. Flint talks Ugonna Onyenso's potential return and big man post-play against the Tar Heels.

The Southeastern Conference released Kentucky Football's 2024 schedule.

