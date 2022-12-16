Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-15-22)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 7:59 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 19:59:48-05
2023 softball schedule unveiling (12-15-22)
Tshiebwe still getting into rhythm (12-15-22)
Isaac Humphries comes out (12-15-22)

Head Kentucky softball coach Rachel Lawson joins us in studio to help unveil the 2023 softball schedule!

The Men's basketball team is heading to Madison Square Garden to take on the UCLA Bruins, and Coch Orlando Antigua still thinks we haven't seen the best from Oscar Tshiebwe yet.

Coach Kyra Elzy talks about the Cats' needing a more disciplined defense heading into the weekend against Murray State and Florida Golf Coast University.

Former Wildcat Isaac Humphries shares a personal part of his life in the hope of connecting with others.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community