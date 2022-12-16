BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-15-22)

Head Kentucky softball coach Rachel Lawson joins us in studio to help unveil the 2023 softball schedule!

The Men's basketball team is heading to Madison Square Garden to take on the UCLA Bruins, and Coch Orlando Antigua still thinks we haven't seen the best from Oscar Tshiebwe yet.

Coach Kyra Elzy talks about the Cats' needing a more disciplined defense heading into the weekend against Murray State and Florida Golf Coast University.

Former Wildcat Isaac Humphries shares a personal part of his life in the hope of connecting with others.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.