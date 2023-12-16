Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-15-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:19 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 20:19:47-05
LIVE IN ATLANTA: Kentucky vs. North Carolina (12-15-23)
Justin Edwards: Swiss army knife (12-15-23)
Clemson prep underway (12-15-23)
Congrats, Wildcats! (12-15-23)

The Kentucky Men's basketball team is in Atlanta for the CBS Sports Classic and so is BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee!

The duo previews the Blue Blood matchup in State Farm Arena on Saturday.

Head football Coach Mark Stoops talks to Big Blue Nation for the first time in a bit. He's starting Bowl prep and so are we.

Congratulations, December graduates! We celebrate the 42 Kentucky Wildcats in the athletics department.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

