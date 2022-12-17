Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-16-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 20:00:08-05
Abby Steiner wins The Bowerman (12-16-22)
Catching up with JuTahn McClain (12-16-22)
Double header weekend for WBB (12-16-22)

Kentucky track superstar Abby Steiner wins the most prestigious award in collegiate track and field, The Bowerman Award.

We have UK Sports Network's Cameron Mills joins us to talk about Kentucky basketball's match-up with the UCLA Bruins in Madison Square Garden.

Women's basketball has a doubleheader weekend ahead of them.

Maggie Davis sits down with running back JuTahn McClain ahead of the Music City Bowl.

