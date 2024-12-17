Watch Now
BBN Tonight: full episode 12-16-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight
Kentucky basketball beats the Louisville Cardinals (again!). Hear from Mark Pope, Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler, after his 33-point performance in the rivalry win.

The Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, also joins the show with his analysis on the game and the team's 10-1 start to the season.

Kentucky women's basketball also picked up a win this weekend. Check out the career milestone point guard Georgia Amoore reached in UK's 30-point win over Purdue.

The UK Rugby Club is your national champion... again! Stay with us for more on how they went back-to-back.

