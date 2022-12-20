BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-19-22)

Kentucky basketball overall had a rough weekend.

The Women's team lost both games at home, Coach Kyra Elzy breaks down what needs to be corrected.

Tom Leach joins us to talk about the men's team and how Chris Livingston's best performance couldn't boost the Ctas to a win.

Anna Tarullo talks one-on-one with Running Backs Coach\Special Teams Coordinator, Jay Boulware.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.