BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-19-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 20:00:04-05
Cats fall to UCLA (12-19-22)
Tom's Take: UK vs. UCLA (12-19-22)
Exclusive: Jay Boulware one-on-one (12-19-22)
National Signing Day is near! (12-19-22)

Kentucky basketball overall had a rough weekend.

The Women's team lost both games at home, Coach Kyra Elzy breaks down what needs to be corrected.

Tom Leach joins us to talk about the men's team and how Chris Livingston's best performance couldn't boost the Ctas to a win.

Anna Tarullo talks one-on-one with Running Backs Coach\Special Teams Coordinator, Jay Boulware.

