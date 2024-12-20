BBN Tonight: full episode 12-19-24

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn talk Kentucky men's and women's basketball, including finals week prep, injury updates and game previews. Kenny Brooks and Co. take on Belmont Friday at 6 p.m. inside Historic Memorial Coliseum, while Mark Pope and Co. are big-city bound to play Ohio State.

We're also taking a look back at UK's win over Louisville. Go behind-the-scenes, thanks to the UK Sports Video department.

The Kentucky volleyball program has signed its first player out of the portal, and it's a familiar name for Big Blue Nation! Learn more about Lizzie Carr.

