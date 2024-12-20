Watch Now
BBN Tonight: full episode 12-19-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn talk Kentucky men's and women's basketball, including finals week prep, injury updates and game previews. Kenny Brooks and Co. take on Belmont Friday at 6 p.m. inside Historic Memorial Coliseum, while Mark Pope and Co. are big-city bound to play Ohio State.

We're also taking a look back at UK's win over Louisville. Go behind-the-scenes, thanks to the UK Sports Video department.

The Kentucky volleyball program has signed its first player out of the portal, and it's a familiar name for Big Blue Nation! Learn more about Lizzie Carr.

