BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-2-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 20:00:17-05
EXCLUSIVE: MBB Coaches roundtable (12-2-22)
EXCLUSIVE: MBB Coaches roundtable part two (12-2-22)
Kentucky vs. Michigan (12-2-22)
Women's basketball v. UNC Greensboro(12-2-22)

Kentucky basketball has signed the number one recruiting class for the Class of 2023.

BBN Tonight's Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer sat down with assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman, and K.T. Turner to get their take on the class.

And while looking ahead is good, this weekend the Cats are in London, England to take on Michigan. We get you ready for that match up too.

