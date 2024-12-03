BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-2-24)

The Kentucky Volleyball team is going dancing!!! The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and host rounds one & two in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Head coach Craig Skinner wins SEC Coach of the Year, and Sophomore Brooklyn DeLeye adds SEC Player of the Year to her resume. We'll hear from those Wildcats as they prepare for Cleveland State on Thursday.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer to discuss the Basketball team and the Football team's season-ending.

