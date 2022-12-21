BBN Tonight full episode 12-20-22

It's a busy time for UK Athletics! Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis have the latest.

We'll start with basketball. Hear from John Calipari on the state of the program, plus get an inside look at the team's recent trip to Cincinnati, where they visited the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Then, you have to hear this hilarious story that explains why Jacob Toppin is asking Oscar Tshiebwe for a bike this Christmas!

We'll also talk about a busy day for the football team. Hear from defensive coordinator Brad White, and make sure you stick around for Anna's exclusive interview with freshman defensive lineman, Deone Walker.

Football early signing period begins Wednesday, Dec. 21 and we have you covered! Associate head coach Vince Marrow will be joining us live in the studio to break down the Cats 2023 recruiting class. Be sure to join us live at 7:30 on LEX 18 News, or catch up later on BBNTonight.com