BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-20-23)

Posted at 8:03 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 20:17:43-05
National Signing Day with Vince Marrow (12-20-23)
Cutter Boley in the house! (12-20-23)
Signing Day rapid fire with Vince Marrow (12-20-23)
Betting on the basketball Cats (12-20-23)

It's National Signing Day and Kentucky Football's 2024 class is a great one! Associate Coach Vince Marrow joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in the studio to talk about his recruits turned signees.

Kentucky native Cutter Boley is also in studio. The soon-to-be freshman quarterback talks us through the day and his decision in Kentucky.

