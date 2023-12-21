BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-20-23)

It's National Signing Day and Kentucky Football's 2024 class is a great one! Associate Coach Vince Marrow joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in the studio to talk about his recruits turned signees.

Kentucky native Cutter Boley is also in studio. The soon-to-be freshman quarterback talks us through the day and his decision in Kentucky.

