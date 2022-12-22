BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-21-22)

UK football's Associate Head Coach, Vince Marrow, joined BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo, to get his take on the class as a whole and how it came together this season.

Kentucky announced six players from the transfer portal:

Offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, formerly at Alabama

Offensive lineman Marques Cox, formerly at Northern Illinois

Running back Ray Davis, formerly at Vanderbilt

Defensive back Jantzen Dunn, formerly at Ohio State

Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway, formerly at Cincinnati

Quarterback Devin Leary, formerly at NC State

More official signees: