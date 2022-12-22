Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-21-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
BBN Tonight
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
Posted at 7:59 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 20:21:00-05
UK football snags 20+ players on National Signing Day (12-21-22)
Vince Marrow tells us more about the 2023 signees (12-21-22)
Malachi Wood one-on-one (12-21-22)

UK football's Associate Head Coach, Vince Marrow, joined BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo, to get his take on the class as a whole and how it came together this season.

Kentucky announced six players from the transfer portal:

  • Offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, formerly at Alabama
  • Offensive lineman Marques Cox, formerly at Northern Illinois
  • Running back Ray Davis, formerly at Vanderbilt
  • Defensive back Jantzen Dunn, formerly at Ohio State
  • Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway, formerly at Cincinnati
  • Quarterback Devin Leary, formerly at NC State

More official signees:

  • Grant Godfrey
  • Tanner Lemaster
  • Ty Byrant
  • Ardell Banks
  • Khamari Anderson
  • Nasir Addison
  • Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
  • Austin Ramsey
  • Anthony Brown
  • Jakob Dixon
  • Malachi Wood
  • Tommy Ziesmer
  • Avery Stuart
  • Koby Keenum
  • Shamar Porter
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community