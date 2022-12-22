BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-21-22)

UK football's Associate Head Coach, Vince Marrow, joined BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo, to get his take on the class as a whole and how it came together this season.
Kentucky announced six players from the transfer portal:
- Offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, formerly at Alabama
- Offensive lineman Marques Cox, formerly at Northern Illinois
- Running back Ray Davis, formerly at Vanderbilt
- Defensive back Jantzen Dunn, formerly at Ohio State
- Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway, formerly at Cincinnati
- Quarterback Devin Leary, formerly at NC State
More official signees:
- Grant Godfrey
- Tanner Lemaster
- Ty Byrant
- Ardell Banks
- Khamari Anderson
- Nasir Addison
- Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
- Austin Ramsey
- Anthony Brown
- Jakob Dixon
- Malachi Wood
- Tommy Ziesmer
- Avery Stuart
- Koby Keenum
- Shamar Porter