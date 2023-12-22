BBN Tonight full episode 12-21-23

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis host in studio with the latest on the Wildcats. They bring you up to speed on the latest Kentucky women's basketball win, and they reflect on the men's storybook finish over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Then, Maggie sits down with UK football offensive coordinator Liam Coen to get his take on quarterback Brock Vandagriff and running back Chip Trayanum.

Plus, Kentucky's incoming freshman QB Cutter Boley was officially honored with the Paul Hornung award today in Louisville. Hear from the winner!

BBN Tonight

