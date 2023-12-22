Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 12-21-23

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 20:00:03-05
Basketball headlines (12-21-23)
Coen on Vandagriff, Trayanum (12-21-23)
Aaron Bradshaw as SANTA! (12-21-23)
Congrats to Cutter Boley (12-21-23)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis host in studio with the latest on the Wildcats. They bring you up to speed on the latest Kentucky women's basketball win, and they reflect on the men's storybook finish over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Then, Maggie sits down with UK football offensive coordinator Liam Coen to get his take on quarterback Brock Vandagriff and running back Chip Trayanum.

Plus, Kentucky's incoming freshman QB Cutter Boley was officially honored with the Paul Hornung award today in Louisville. Hear from the winner!

