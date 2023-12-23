Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full episode (12-22-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 20:00:17-05
#9 Kentucky rolls past Cards, 95-76 (12-22-23)
Merry Christmas from the Cats (12-22-23)
Weaver's back, baby! (12-22-23)
Outdoor Track & Field schedule (12-22-23)

The Kentucky men's basketball traveled to the KFC Yum! Center for a dominant win over the Louisville Cardinals. A full recap coming your way on BBN Tonight.

Defensive linebacker JJ Weaver announces his return for another year in blue. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer have more Gator Bowl prep for you.

