BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-28-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 7:57 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 20:01:50-05
Stoops takes the podium in Nashville (12-28-22)
Citrus Bowl Recap (12-28-22)
Three Men's Soccer players drafted (12-28-22)
New Year's Eve is packed! (12-28-22)

It's day two of Bowl week preparation and head football coach Mark Stoops takes the podium. We hear from him, recap 2021's Citrus Bowl, and celebrate three Kentucky Men's soccer players getting drafted in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

Senior inside linebacker DeAndre Square announced that he will not participate in the Music City Bowl due to "a lingering injury and personal reasons."

