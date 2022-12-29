BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-28-22)

It's day two of Bowl week preparation and head football coach Mark Stoops takes the podium. We hear from him, recap 2021's Citrus Bowl, and celebrate three Kentucky Men's soccer players getting drafted in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

Senior inside linebacker DeAndre Square announced that he will not participate in the Music City Bowl due to "a lingering injury and personal reasons."

I Hope I left Kentucky better than I found it 💙 thank you to everyone who helped me along the way. #BBN I’ll never stop loving you pic.twitter.com/iamiH6RYk5 — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) December 28, 2022

