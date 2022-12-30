BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-29-22)

The excitement is starting to bubble in Nashville as the Cats draw closer to game time.

Defensive Coordinator Brad White, junior J.J. Weaver, and freshman Dane Key all took the podium after practice to speak.

The men's basketball team fell to Missouri in their SEC opener. The women's team opens in Columbia as well and pulling for a better outcome.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.