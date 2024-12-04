Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-3-24)

bbn episode.jpg
BBN Tonight
bbn episode.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Kentucky Men's Basketball is in South Carolina, taking on the Clemson Tigers in the SEC/ACC Challenge. We talk to UK Sports Network's Cameron Mills about the Cats so far this season.

Kentucky Volleyball head coach Craig Skinner talks about the NCAA tournament ahead for UK

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18