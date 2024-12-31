BBN Tonight: full episode 12-30-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in the studio with the latest on Kentucky men's and women's basketball. Hear from Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler as the men's team prepares for its return to Rupp Arena after a 10-day break. Learn the two specific areas the Cats have been focusing on since their last game. Plus, the women's team earned an 18-point win over an in-state foe this weekend. Stay with us for more from Kenny Brooks and Clara Strack.

Georgia Amoore just secured her fourth-straight game with 20 or more points. Our Sierra Newton cause up with Kentucky's point guard after her 21-point outing.

Tom Leach also joins the show to discuss the latest for UK basketball and football.

Plus, Craig Skinner and the volleyball Cats have added a second Purdue transfer.

