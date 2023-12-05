BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-4-23)

Kentucky Football is heading to Jacksonville, Florida to face the Clemson Tigers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The game is set for noon ET on December 29.

Tonight, the UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins anchors Keith Farmer and Kinsey Lee. They discuss the selection and what Mark Stoops had to say earlier today regarding the transfer portal and any potential bowl game opt-outs.

The voice of the Wildcats also weighs in on a disappointing weekend for Kentucky basketball, as UNC-Wilmington stunned the Cats inside Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. What went wrong down the stretch?

Plus: Kentucky volleyball is still dancing! The Wildcats recorded back-to-back sweeps in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend, so they're onto the Sweet 16. Our Maggie Davis was there, and she talked with two of the seniors who led the way in Kentucky's 3-0 win over Baylor. Hear from Reagan Rutherford and Azhani Tealer.

Then, we're talking women's hoops! Kyra Elzy's squad picked up its second-straight victory, thanks in large part to a monster performance by senior forward Ajae Petty. See how she dominated on her way to a 33 point, 15 rebound performance.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.