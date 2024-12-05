BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-4-24)

The early signing period has begun! Kentucky Football signed 20 new Wildcats. Associate Head coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow and 4-star edge Javeon Campbell join Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in the studio.

20 Cats have signed



Jermiel Atkins OL 6-8 305 Fr.-HS Trotwood, Ohio (Madison)

Bryan Auguste OL 6-4 295 Fr.-HS Coconut Creek, Fla. (Monarch)

Preston Bowman WR 5-11 201 Fr.-HS Pickerington, Ohio (Pickerington North)

Javeon Campbell DL 6-5 270 Fr.-HS Frankfort, Ky. (Western Hills)

Martels Carter Jr. DB 6-0 195 Fr.-HS Chattanooga, Tenn. (Paducah Tilghman)

Jayden Clark OL 6-4 300 Fr.-HS Clayton, Ohio (Northmont)

Kalen Edwards DL 6-3 320 Fr.-HS Dyersburg, Tenn. (Dyersburg)

Demarcus Gardner DB 5-11 175 Fr.-HS Cedartown, Ga. (Cedartown)

Andrew Purcell DB 5-10 185 Fr.-HS Enterprise, Ala. (Enterprise)

Montavin Quisenberry WR 5-9 173 Fr.-HS Danville, Ky. (Boyle County)

Stone Saunders QB 6-1 210 Fr.-HS Harrisburg, Pa. (Bishop McDevitt)

Quintin Simmons Jr. WR 6-1 170 Fr.-HS Cincinnati, Ohio (Withrow)

Mikkel Skinner TE 6-4 225 Fr.-HS Greer, S.C. (Riverside)

Nicholas Smith DL 6-5 290 Fr.-HS Loganville, Ga. (Walnut Grove)

Darrin Strey OL 6-7 310 Fr.-HS Paw Paw, Mich. (Paw Paw)

Brennen Ward QB 6-3 205 Fr.-HS Columbus, Ohio (Gahanna Lincoln)

Dyllon Williams DB 6-2 177 Fr.-HS Demopolis, Ala. (Demopolis)

Cedric “CJ” Works Jr. DL 6-5 235 Fr.-HS Dayton, Ohio (Frederick Douglass)

Cameron Miller WR 5-11 175 Fr.-HS Camden, N.J. (Winslow Township)

Grant Grayton DB 6-3 185 Fr.-HS Laurel, Md. (Good Counsel)

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.