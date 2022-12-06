BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-5-22)

Fans of the Wildcats are going to have to invest in two TVs!

Kentucky football will play Iowa on New Year's Eve in the Music City Bowl at noon. Head coach Mark Stoops talks about the matchup and more.

We recap the Kentucky basketball victory over Michigan in London, England.

Kentucky Volleyball is headed to the NCAA Sweet 16! More on their match against San Diego on Thursday.

