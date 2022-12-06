Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-5-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 7:58 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 19:58:24-05
Cats vs. Iowa in Music City Bowl (12-5-22)
Cats win in London (12-5-22)
Recruit & Develop (12-5-22)
Kentucky Volleyball to the Sweet 16 (12-5-22)

Fans of the Wildcats are going to have to invest in two TVs!

Kentucky football will play Iowa on New Year's Eve in the Music City Bowl at noon. Head coach Mark Stoops talks about the matchup and more.

We recap the Kentucky basketball victory over Michigan in London, England.

Kentucky Volleyball is headed to the NCAA Sweet 16! More on their match against San Diego on Thursday.

