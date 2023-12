Kentucky Volleyball is heading to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday. Before takeoff, head coach Craig Skinner and SEC Freshman of the Year Brooklyn DeLeye spoke to the media.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.