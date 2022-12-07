Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-6-22)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 20:00:31-05
Busy bowl season (12-6-22)
Kentucky Volleyball heads West (12-6-22)
Governor's Cup Recap (12-6-22)
Baseball Camp sign-ups (12-6-22)

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky football program are having a busy bowl season: between a coaching carousel, players transferring away, and potentially looking for a new quarterback, we talk about it all.

Kentucky volleyball goes west to play against (no. 2) San Diego.

We recap the Governor's Cup and Senior Day win.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results