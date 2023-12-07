BBN Tonight Full Episode 12-6-23

Jack Givens joins us in the studio with the latest on Kentucky basketball. Hear Goose's take on what went wrong against UNC-Wilmington, what he noticed in Aaron Bradshaw's debut game and how Justin Edwards can get it going on the court.

Then, we have updates on the UK football coaching staff (including a few extensions) and the transfer portal.

Plus, we're previewing UK volleyball's upcoming game in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Hear from Head Coach Craig Skinner.

UK Gymnastics has its Blue-White meet this weekend inside Rupp Arena. We have the details!

