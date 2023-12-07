Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode 12-6-23

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 20:00:03-05
Full Episode 12-6-23
Goose Givens talks UK basketball (12-6-23)
Busy Season, UK football edition (12-6-23)
Previewing UK vs. Arkansas volleyball (12-6-23)
UK gymnastics blue-white info (12-6-23)

Jack Givens joins us in the studio with the latest on Kentucky basketball. Hear Goose's take on what went wrong against UNC-Wilmington, what he noticed in Aaron Bradshaw's debut game and how Justin Edwards can get it going on the court.

Then, we have updates on the UK football coaching staff (including a few extensions) and the transfer portal.

Plus, we're previewing UK volleyball's upcoming game in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Hear from Head Coach Craig Skinner.

UK Gymnastics has its Blue-White meet this weekend inside Rupp Arena. We have the details!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18