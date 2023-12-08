BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-7-23)

Mark Stoops and Dabo Swinney preview their meeting in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. Plus, the UK Rugby Club team has a meeting with the Louisville Cardinals coming up - with a trophy on the line!

Then, John Calipari and Aaron Bradshaw talk about UK basketball's recent loss and how to get it corrected. Kentucky women's basketball also picked up a loss this week. Hear from Head Coach Kyra Elzy and point guard Brooklynn Miles.

The Kentucky Gymnastics program opens its season this weekend, with the annual Blue-White meet inside Rupp Arena. Returners Isabella Magnelli and Carissa Clay join Keith Farmer in the studio to preview the year ahead.

Plus, we have exciting news for BBN! There's a new way to get the latest on your favorite Wildcats. Stay with us for more information on the brand-new, "Big Blue Brew."

