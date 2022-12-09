Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-8-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 08, 2022
Chris Rodriguez: Not Playing in Music City Bowl (12-8-22)
Keidron Smith one-on-one (12-8-22)
Johan Cedergren wraps up the Men's Soccer season (12-8-22)
Volleyball is in the Sweet 16 right now! (12-8-22)

Chris Rodriguez, Jr. announced Thursday afternoon that he will not participate in Kentucky football's bowl game.

We talk one-on-one with Keidron Smith, voted All-SEC second team by the league's coaches. He's the first defensive back from Kentucky to earn the honor since Winston Guy in 2011.

Johan Cedergren joins us in the studio to wrap up the men's soccer team's great season.

