BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-8-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 20:00:03-05
Ray Davis is going bowling! Eli Gehn and Kinsey Lee discuss the running back's change of heart, and they relive the best Davis touchdowns of the year. Which one was your favorite?

Plus, Kentucky basketball is heading to Philadelphia to play Penn this weekend. Hear from the homegrown Philly Wildcats! Then, get ready for Sunday's rivalry showdown between Kentucky and Louisville women's basketball.

It's also a big weekend for the UK gymnastics program. The preseason rankings are in, and they're taking over Rupp Arena this Sunday at 4 p.m. Keep watching for more details.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18

BBN Tonight airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

