BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-9-22)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 20:00:59-05
Jack "Goose" Givens joins us (12-9-22)
Maddie Scherr previews Cats vs. Cards (12-9-22)
Recap: Kentucky vs. Michigan (12-9-22)
Pack Rupp (12-9-22)

Jack "Goose" Givens joins us to talk basketball. Volleyball's Sweet 16 run ended after being swept 3-0 against San Diego.

Anna Tarullo sits down with Maddie Scherr ahead of the women's basketball game against Louisville.

We also recap the men's basketball team's time in London.

