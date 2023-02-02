Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-1-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 01, 2023
Cats finish strong to beat Ole Miss (2-1-23)
Sit down with Ty Bryant (2-1-23)
Meet the Stunt team (2-1-23)
Swim & Dive rack up SEC honors (2-1-23)

Despite no Cason Wallace and a slightly injured Sahvir Wheeler, the Cats pulled off the win at Ole Miss. Antonio Reeves had a season-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers.

Kentucky football has several early enrollees, including Lexington native Ty Bryant. Maggie Davis sits down with the freshman.

Kentucky Stunt is pretty new on the scene and Anna Tarullo talks to head coach Blair Bergmann, junior Damiya Bostic, and freshman Kaylin Campbell!

Kentucky Swim & Dive members earn several SEC weekly honors.

