BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-1-24)

The Wildcats fell in overtime to the Florida Gators, 94-91. Despite the loss, Ugonna Onyenso had his best game yet. Maggie Davis talks to Antonio Reeves about the loss, what the Cats can learn from it and how they're preparing for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Men's Tennis team is prepping for an eventful weekend at Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center starting Friday with the Battle of the Bluegrass. Sophomore Jaden Weekes previews the Cats and Cards alongside BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton. Part two of the weekend features reigning NCAA Champs, Virginia on Sunday at Noon.

