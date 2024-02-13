Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-12-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:01 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 20:01:00-05
Kentucky falls to Gonzaga, 89-85 (2-12-24)
Two-time Super Bowl Champs!! (2-12-24)

Kentucky fell to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, 89-85. This makes three losses in a row, the first in Rupp Arena history for the program. Tom Leach joins us for his game takeaways.

Former Kentucky football WIldcats Darian Kinnard and Mike Edwards each won big in the Super Bowl this weekend. We hear from Edwards post-championship win.

The Kentucky Softball team has started the season with fire!!! Winning all but one game in the San Diego State Tournament over the weekend, to start the season 4-1.

Tuesday's late tip against Ole Miss means the show is LIVE from the eRUPPtion zone in Rupp Arena!

Join us to preview the game!

