BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-13-23)

Kentucky football teases new uniforms for the upcoming season with their 2023 Super Bowl commercial. Two former Cats are now a part of Super Bowl-winning teams, rookie Darian Kinnard and Phil Hoskins.

Kentucky basketball traveled to Athens, Georgia, short-handed and fell flat. Without Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredick, the Georgia Bulldogs came away with the win. Tom Leach joins us to talk about what went wrong and what the Cats need to do to remain in NCAA Tournament contention.

Outside of basketball, it was a busy weekend- Men's tennis remains undefeated, Gymnastics now has three home wins in Memorial Coliseum for the season, and Swim & Dive heads to the SEC Championships this week.

