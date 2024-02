BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer preview the 9 o'clock Kentucky and Ole Miss tip live from Rupp Arena's eRUPPtion Zone. Assistant coach Chuck Martin and UK Sports Network's Jack "Goose" Givens joins the crew live for some pregame discussion.

BBN Tonight

