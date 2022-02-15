BBN Tonight full episode 2-14-22

Keith Farmer and Josh Berrian are in the studio, breaking down Kentucky's big win over Florida. Plus, the UK softball team started their spring season with a bang, the women's basketball team got back in the win column, and the UK football team debuted its latest Super Bowl commercial. But first, a message from Carrington Valentine...

Then, the voice of the Wildcats joins the show! Tom Leach has the latest on UK basketball, including... HOW ABOUT LANCE WARE?!

Maggie Davis sits down with the UK basketball team for a special Valentine's Day story - are there any hopeless romantics on this team?

Stick around because Kentucky beat Duke and, actually, need we say more?