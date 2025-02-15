BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-14-25)

Happy Valentine's Day, BBN! We're in Texas to preview Kentucky's first SEC match at the Moody Center!

Kinsey Lee brings us the latest on the Wildcats and Longhorns' Saturday night battle.

The no. 8 Cats fell 67-49 to no.3 Texas in their annual #Play4Kay game. The loss marks the women's team's first loss in Historic Memorial Coliseum and hits their first two-game skid of the season. During the post-game news conference, Coach Kenny Brooks and Coach Vic Schaefer remind everyone that it's all about perspective

