BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-15-23)

Kentucky basketball is in Starkville, MS to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a lot on their shoulders.

Cameron Mills joins us to break down the rest of Kentucky's schedule and what this win could mean for the Cats.

Long jumper Sophie Galloway gives us a real look at practice mic'd up.

Kentucky's Swim & Dive team headed to the SEC Championships in Bryan-College Station, Texas, in style!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.