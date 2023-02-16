Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-15-23)

Posted at 7:59 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 19:59:59-05
Preview: Kentucky at Mississippi State (2-15-23)
Cameron's Keys to win (2-15-23)
Sophie Galloway: Mic'd up (2-15-23)

Kentucky basketball is in Starkville, MS to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a lot on their shoulders.

Cameron Mills joins us to break down the rest of Kentucky's schedule and what this win could mean for the Cats.

Long jumper Sophie Galloway gives us a real look at practice mic'd up.

Kentucky's Swim & Dive team headed to the SEC Championships in Bryan-College Station, Texas, in style!

