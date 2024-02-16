BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-15-24)

Bush Hamdan is Kentucky football's new offensive coordinator, replacing Liam Coen. Keith Farmer sits down with Coach Hamdan for his first interview since coming to Lexington. They discuss Hamdan's path to Lexington, his SEC experience, what he knows about the "brand" of Kentucky football, and his own family's success story.

Then, we're beginning to preview Kentucky basketball's trip to the Plains. UK vs. Auburn is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. in Neville Arena. We also take a look back at Ugonna Onyenso's unbelievable game against Ole Miss.

Plus, we're introducing you to a new way you can support the Wildcats! Hear from some of the forces behind W1974, a new collective designed to empower female student athletes.

WAKE UP! Kentucky gymnastics is preparing for pajama day.... and the BYU Cougars! Stick around to learn more about the meet's promotions, giveaways and the latest rankings.

