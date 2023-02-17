Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-16-23)

Posted at 8:01 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 20:01:27-05
Cats over Bulldogs, 71-68 (2-16-23)
Meet Tommy Ziesmer(2-16-23)
One-on-one with Josh Lapadat (2-16-23)
Jensen Castle: SEC Golfer of the Week (2-16-23)

Kentucky survived the late-game push from the Mississippi State Bulldogs to win their second quad one game. We go in-depth on what remains for the Wildcats.

The Kentucky football team always likes recruiting players who were winners in high school, Tommy Ziesmer checks that box! We meet the early-enrolled freshman tonight.

Anna Tarullo caught up with junior Josh Lapadat ahead of this weekend's men’s tennis indoor championships to find out what's working for the Cats and how coach Kauffman has been able to turn the program around.

Women's golf senior Jensen Castle wins SEC Golfer of the Week!

