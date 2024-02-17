Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-16-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 9:38 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 21:40:31-05
Wildcats prepare for Tigers (2-16-24)
Cameron's Take: Wildcats vs. Tigers (2-16-24)
50th Anniversary WBB Alumni Weekend (2-16-24)
Eli Stephenson: SEC Freshman of the Week (2-16-24)

Kentucky men's basketball hits the road to take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer are joined by UK Sports Network's Cameron Mills to preview the game.

The Women's basketball team hosts Florida as they celebrate their 50th-anniversary Alumni game.

